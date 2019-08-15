On this day in Alabama history: LBW Community College named in Andalusia

Aug. 15, 1968

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College was founded in Andalusia and named for the first female governor of Alabama. The Alabama State Board of Education authorized a junior college in Andalusia in 1967 and selected Lurleen B. Wallace Junior College as its name on Aug. 15, 1968. Now known as Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, the school has facilities in in Andalusia, Greenville, Opp and Luverne.

(https://www.lbwcc.edu/ ) The George C. Wallace Administration Building was the first building on the campus of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Covington County. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College)

