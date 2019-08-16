Lloyd’s onion rings served on list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Onion rings have been around a long time, but the really good ones stand out.

Kind of like Lloyd’s on U.S. Highway 280 southeast of Birmingham. Back before the traffic and the development, Lloyd’s stood as a landmark on the highway and a destination for deliberate diners. It also stood out because of its food, serving barbecue, hamburger steak and other hearty goodness.

Lloyd’s may no longer stand alone on U.S. 280, but it does stand out as a restaurant that has done it the right way for decades and for food that is consistently good.

100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die comes with Lloyd’s onion rings from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Onion rings are offered with every meal. That makes them common, but Lloyd’s elevates the ubiquitous onion ring. Sliced thinly and fried a crispy golden brown, Lloyd’s onion rings are unlike what you find other places.

That elevated Lloyd’s onion rings to the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before you Die.