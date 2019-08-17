On this day in Alabama history: Alabama was first state to ratify 16th Amendment

Aug. 17, 1909

Efforts to replace the federal tariff system with a progressive income tax finally gained momentum with what would become the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Alabama became the first state to ratify the new amendment on Aug. 17, 1909. Western and Southern states offered the strongest support for the tax in place of tarriffs, while Northeastern states were strongly opposed. It would take nearly four years for the requisite 36 states to approve of the new amendment.

