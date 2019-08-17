Scott Martin: The heat is on Alabama through the weekend

SOME LOCATIONS WILL HIT 100 TODAY: Do you really expect anything different for the latter part of summer in Alabama? We’ll have plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees. The good news is that dewpoints will stay in the upper 50s to the lower 60s, so we don’t have to worry about heat index values reaching advisory criteria. With that being said, stay hydrated and take frequent cooling breaks if you have to be outside. Skies will be clear with lows in the upper 60s to the mid-70s for tonight.

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT: We have a Code Orange Air Quality Alert today for the Birmingham metropolitan area, as ground-level ozone will reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and adults with asthma are most at risk under these conditions.

HOT, MOSTLY DRY FOR SUNDAY: A weak southerly flow will develop over the area for Sunday, which will allow the return of more humid air. This will also bring back the chance of isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but those should mostly be confined south of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Alexander City. North of that line should stay dry and hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s to right at 100 degrees across the state. Dewpoints will be up in the mid to upper 60s, so it will definitely feel more sticky outside.

TEMPERATURES BACK OFF, RAIN CHANCES INCREASE: A trough will develop over the Southeast on Monday, which will bring a small increase to our risk of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Those chances will stay a little elevated on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, with each day featuring about 30%-50% chance from northwest to southeast. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s on each day.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK: A deeper trough will develop over the Great Lakes region for Thursday and Friday that looks to send a cold front in our direction. At this point, it is uncertain whether the front will actually make it into Alabama. We’ll continue with a chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms both days with highs in the lower to mid-90s.

TROPICS: We have a weak surface trough over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and northeastern Florida that will begin to move off to the northeast at 5-10 mph. There may be some development over the next five days, but it is given only a 20% chance of developing into a depression by the National Hurricane Center. Even if there is no to little development, heavy rain with the threat of some flash flooding could occur along the Carolina and Georgia coasts.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Fort Morgan to Panama City on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.