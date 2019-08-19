James Spann: Alabama hot, muggy with scattered storms

CLASSIC SUMMER DAY: Humidity values are back up across Alabama today and, accordingly, scattered showers and thunderstorms have returned as well. Some places have seen a big downpour today; other places are bone dry. Storms are most numerous over north and west Alabama at mid-afternoon, and they are drifting southwest. They will dissipate after sunset.

Away from the rain, temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 90s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Hot, humid weather will continue across Alabama Tuesday through Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms around each day. The chance of any one spot getting wet is 30%-40% Tuesday, rising to 50%-60% Wednesday through Friday. Otherwise, look for partly sunny days with highs in the low 90s Tuesday and between 87 and 90 over the latter half of the week.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours (noon to 10 p.m.). Highs will remain in the 87- to 90-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Fairly routine late August weather will continue next week — partly sunny days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90.

TROPICS: A small low-pressure area off the mid-Atlantic coast has only a 10 percent chance of developing over the next few days as it moves northeast out to sea. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1991: Hurricane Bob made landfall twice in Rhode Island as a Category 2 hurricane, first on Block Island and then in Newport. Upon doing so, it became the only hurricane to make landfall in the contiguous United States during the 1991 season. Damage totaled about $1.5 billion (in 1991 dollars). That included about $700 million through cleanup costs, uninsured losses and food claims.That made it, at the time, one of the costliest United States hurricanes, although the total was caused by the storm passing through a densely populated region. Across its track, the hurricane left 2.1 million people without power. There were six confirmed tornadoes, along with 13 unconfirmed tornadoes.

