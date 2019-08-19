James Spann: Humidity levels rise in Alabama this week

James Spann forecasts rising rain chances as the work week goes on from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MUGGY WEATHER RETURNS: Hot August weather continues across Alabama today, and humidity levels will be higher as moisture levels increase. We note a few isolated showers on radar early this morning over parts of west Alabama, and we will mention widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early tonight, during the peak of the daytime heating process. Otherwise today will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 90s for most communities.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of central and northwest Alabama today because of the higher humidity values expected.

REST OF THE WEEK: We look for an increase in the number of scattered showers and storms, especially Wednesday through Friday, as the upper ridge weakens, the air becomes more unstable and moisture levels continue to rise. Odds of any one spot getting wet are 30%-40% Tuesday, rising to 50%-60% over the latter half of the week. Heat levels will also drop, with highs in the low 90s Tuesday and then between 86 and 91 Wednesday through Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change; the weather will be a bit unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, generally between noon and 10 p.m. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like fairly typical late August weather, with partly sunny days and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms daily. Highs will be around 90.

TROPICS: A low-pressure area off the Mid-Atlantic coast is moving northeast and has only a 10 percent chance of developing over the next five days. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1991: Hurricane Bob made landfall twice in Rhode Island as a Category 2 hurricane, first on Block Island and then in Newport. Upon doing so, it became the only hurricane to make landfall in the contiguous United States during the 1991 season. Damage totaled about $1.5 billion (in 1991 dollars). That included about $700 million through cleanup costs, uninsured losses and food claims.That made it, at the time, one of the costliest United States hurricanes, although the total was caused by the storm passing through a densely populated region. Across its track, the hurricane left 2.1 million people without power. There were six confirmed tornadoes, along with 13 unconfirmed tornadoes.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.