James Spann: More hot, humid weather with scattered storms for Alabama

SCATTERED AFTERNOON STORMS: Look for hot, muggy weather again today across Alabama with a partly sunny sky and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Like yesterday, scattered, random, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and tonight in the unstable air; the odds of any one spot getting wet are 30%-40%. The weather won’t change much Wednesday as the classic summer pattern continues.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The air aloft over Alabama will be colder and unstable conditions will develop, bringing an unsettled weather pattern over these four days. We expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, most of them between noon and 10 p.m., although a late-night or morning shower can’t be ruled out. Look for more clouds than sun each day, and heat levels will be lower, with highs generally between 86 and 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: A moist, unstable air mass will stay in place through much of the week, so scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast — perhaps numerous on some days. Highs will remain mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school football games across the state Friday night, a passing shower or storm is very possible, especially during the first half (but it won’t rain at every stadium). Temperatures will be in the mid 80s at kickoff, falling into the low 80s by the final whistle.

TROPICAL WEATHER: A small low is in the Atlantic, well east of Long Island, and moving out to sea. The National Hurricane Center gives this only a 10 percent chance of development. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: Bret reached hurricane status in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. It would make landfall at South Padre Island, Texas, with winds of 115 mph and a barometric pressure of 951 mb. At the height of the storm, an estimated 64,000 people were without power in south Texas. Portions of Texas State Highway Loop 281 were submerged in floodwaters, leaving $50,000 in damage. Damages in Corpus Christi were estimated at $100,000. In Duval County, 200 homes were damaged by flooding and large areas of agricultural land were flooded. Damage in the county amounted to roughly $2 million.

