Can’t Miss Alabama has show-stopping performances for your weekend entertainment

Can’t Miss Alabama has great entertainment for this weekend from start to finish.

Druid City Music Festival

Downtown Tuscaloosa will be transformed into a music city Friday and Saturday nights with a plethora of entertainers. Thirty-five bands will perform popular music from various genres at multiple venues. Performers for the event include Big Boi, Blackberry Smoke, Turkuaz, Break Science, Southern Avenue and Smooth Hound Smith. The complete list of venues and performing artists is here. The battle of the bands and an after party are among the events planned. Get tickets for the inaugural festival at dcmf2019.com/tickets.

Big Boi will perform Saturday among other musical acts at the inaugural Druid City Music Festival. (contributed) Blackberry Smoke will perform Saturday among other musical acts at the inaugural Druid City Music Festival. (contributed) Turkuaz will perform Saturday among other musical acts at the inaugural Druid City Music Festival. (contributed)

Sidewalk Film Festival

Get a look at Sidewalk’s new cinema among parties, panels and food. There are more than 10 screening venues within Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District. The festival will highlight local and student filmmakers in addition to shining a light on civil and social issues through Sunday. Sidewalk has been recognized by Time and MovieMaker magazines and prominent newspapers. The schedule consists of 63 feature films (33 documentaries and 30 narratives) and 285 short films (35 music videos, 108 narratives, 68 documentaries, 26 animations, 18 teen films, six family shorts and six pieces of episodic work). A Sidewalk Talk podcast and VR programming are new this year. Tickets can be purchased online.

Birmingham Restaurant Week

Foodies looking for a place to eat this weekend will want to check out Birmingham Restaurant Week through Sunday. Participating restaurants will offer multi-course and prix-fixe menus between $10 and $50 in $5 increments per person. Area 41 Pizza Company, Bonefish Grill, Chez Lulu, Dreamland BBQ, Fleming’s Steakhouse, Firebirds and Otey’s Tavern are just a few of the many participating restaurants. Reservations are suggested, but not required.

Mary J. Blige & Nas

See Mary J. Blige and Nas Saturday night at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Blige is a Grammy-award winner and has sold more than 80 million records worldwide. Rapper and songwriter Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, known by his stage name Nas, has released eight consecutive platinum and multi-platinum albums. The two will co-headline after decades of collaborating. Tickets are online.

Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival

Hear a rousing showcase of polished artists at the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. It all starts with Ragan Whiteside, Eric Essix, Selina Albright, Gary Motley, Domenions and LP-Like Paul in Birmingham’s Fourth Avenue Historic District on Saturday. To keep the festival free, it is offering T-shirts, wristbands and swag bags. Donations to the event are welcomed. An assortment of vendors and food trucks will be onsite.

The annual Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival is Aug. 24 in the Fourth Avenue Historic District. (contributed)

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Soul Collaboration and Norris Jones Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Midfield Park Recreation Center. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum

Petunias, roses, lilies, vinnas and hibiscus are among the beautiful array of flowers you will see on the 22-acre garden at Jasmine Hill through the end of August. The garden opens Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 3 to 12, with free admission for children 2 and younger. Photos are allowed. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-567-6463. Jasmine Hill is at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy great music and food with Blake Brock Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz downtown. Performances are underway in the courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North. Call 205-214-9999 or follow the event on Facebook. The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. North.

Black Belt Folk Roots Festival

The 44th annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival is guaranteed to have your hands clapping and feet stamping. Saturday’s blues performers are Clarence Davis, The Liberators, Russell Gulley, Terry “Harmonica” Bean, Jock Webb, Roadhouse Blues Band, Willie Halbert and the Fingerprint Band. Sunday’s gospel performers are The Echo Juniors, Son of Zion, The Melody Kings, The Mississippi Traveling Stars, The Golden Gates, New Generation Men of Promise, Greene County Mass Choir and The American Travelers. Crafts, folk artists and children’s activities will be a part of the festivities. To learn more, contact [email protected] or call 205-372-0525. The venue is at 113 Greensboro St. (Old Courthouse Square) in Eutaw.

The festival features down-home blues music, old-timey gospel, country meals, handmade crafts and children's activities. (contributed) Sunday will feature old-timey gospel music. (contributed) The festival will offer barbecue and polish sausage right off the grill. (contributed) Saturday will feature down-home blues music. (contributed) Feast on barbecue, fried fish, chicken and skins, country dinners, traditional food, assorted pies, cakes, snow cones, Italian ice and hand-churned homemade ice cream. (contributed) Handmade crafts include quilts and other needlework, baskets from white oak, pine needles and corn shucks. (contributed)

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Chris Vizzina are set for Saturday, Aug. 24. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information. The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. South.