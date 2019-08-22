On this day in Alabama history: Pioneering doctor died

Aug. 22, 2009

Dr. Alfred “Freddy” Habeeb was born in 1911 in Bishmizzine, Lebanon. His family came to the United States when he was a boy, settling in Vicksburg, Mississippi, where his father opened a grocery store. Habeeb studied medicine at the University of Mississippi and the University of Tennessee, then did his internship and residency beginning in 1938 at TCI Hospital in Fairfield. At TCI, he became chief of anesthesiology and, with the support of Dr. Lloyd Noland, Habeeb studied at the Ocshner Clinic, Mayo Clinic and Leahy Clinic. He eventually was named chief of staff at St. Vincent’s, became president of the Alabama Society of Anesthesiologists and taught at UAB, which honored him by endowing the Alfred Habeeb Chair in Anesthesiology in 1992. Habeeb died in Birmingham on this day in 2009.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, 2017. (Mx.Granger, Wikipedia) The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) health system is the state’s leading medical facility and clinical research institution. The hospital is one of the top-ranked health care facilities in the nation. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News)

