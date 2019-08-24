On this day in Alabama history: Musician Oteil Burbridge was born

Aug. 24, 1964

Oteil Burbridge was born in Washington, D.C., on this day in 1964. At 14, he began learning to play the bass guitar, having grown up listening to his family playing the records of jazz and fusion masters. He soon began playing in clubs, then joined a cover band in Virginia Beach, Virginia, at age 18. He moved to Atlanta, where he joined the Aquarium Rescue Unit founded by Colonel Bruce Hampton. He also played with Butch Trucks in Frogwings, and joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1997, the same year he married and moved to Birmingham. Burbridge has also been a member of the popular bands Gov’t Mule, Bass Extremes and Vida Blue, as well as founding the ensemble Oteil and the Peacemakers. As a teenager, he had a small but important role as a gangster in Peter Sellers’ film “Being There.”

Oteil Burbridge, of the Allman Brothers Band, at Misner Park, Boca Raton, Florida. (Carl Lender, Wikipedia)

