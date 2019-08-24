Recipe: Pineapple Slaw

Inspired by my time on the coast, I created this Pineapple Slaw as a fun and delicious way to harness all the tropical flavors I love.

And outside of some slicing, this is a pretty easy dish, too.

The recipe calls for canned pineapple, because, well… I like things easy. But in all honesty, I much prefer it with fresh pineapple because of the texture. If you decide to go the fresh route, you’ll need about three-quarters of a medium-sized pineapple cored and chopped small. Just be cautious to save some of that fresh pineapple juice to make the dressing. You should have plenty if you’re cautious in catching it as you core and chop.

This dish is great as a summer side with just about any meal, but I especially love it alongside grilled meats.

Pineapple Slaw

Prep time: 25 minutes

Serves: 5

Ingredients

1 (16-ounce) bag shredded coleslaw mix

1/2 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits in juice, well drained with the juice reserved

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons reserved pineapple juice

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, pepper, onion, cilantro and drained pineapple.

In a small bowl, make the dressing by whisking together the mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of the reserved pineapple juice from the can, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, salt and poppy seeds.

Add the dressing to the slaw and lightly toss to combine.

Store in the refrigerator for about an hour to allow the flavors to blend.

Taste and adjust seasoning to taste just before serving.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”