The World Games explained: Wheelchair Rugby

We are less than two years away from the World Games 2021 taking place in and around Birmingham. Many are likely unfamiliar with the sports in the World Games, so Alabama NewsCenter is explaining what you can expect to see. Today, we look at Wheelchair Rugby.

Wheelchair rugby is an adapted team sport. Players are classified according to their functional level and assigned a point value ranging from 0.5 to 3.5. All players on the court for a team cannot exceed eight points.

Physical contact between wheelchairs is an integral part of the game; however, direct physical contact between players is not permitted.

To play the sport, players use custom-made wheelchairs specifically designed for wheelchair rugby and use a regulation volleyball. Only four players from each team may be on the court at any time.

The event is played on an indoor hardwood court of the same measurements as a regulation basketball court. The required court markings are a center line and circle, along with a key area at each end of the court. The goal line is positioned at the end line within the key.

During the event, players pass the ball up the court and score by carrying the ball across the goal line, ensuring that two wheels of the player’s wheelchair cross the line.

A player with possession of the ball must bounce or pass the ball within 10 seconds. Teams have 12 seconds to advance the ball from their back court into the front court and a total of 40 seconds to score a point or concede possession.