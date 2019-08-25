On this day in Alabama history: Popular author died

Aug. 25, 1897

Francis Bartow Lloyd is remembered for “Sketches of Country Life: Humor, Wisdom and Pathos from the Sage of Rocky Creek,” a collection of his syndicated newspaper columns featuring his alter-ego Rufus Sanders. Lloyd, a Lowndes County native, spoke all over the South during his prime despite having only one year of uninterrupted formal education in Greenville. He was a reporter in Selma for the Morning Times before becoming editor. Four years later he became a reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser and was soon promoted to city editor. He was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 1890. He bought a 122-acre farm with his earnings from the syndicated columns. He ran for Secretary of State in 1894 but lost that election. Lloyd died on this day in 1897.

Author and columnist Francis Bartow Lloyd in the study of his farmhouse outside Greenville. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama) “Sketches of Country Life: Humor, Wisdom and Pathos from the Sage of Rocky Creek” by Francis Bartow Lloyd. (Amazon.com)

