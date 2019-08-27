Alabama Legacy Moment: Sylacauga marble

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Sylacauga marble
Sylacauga marble has long been considered some of the finest in the world. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in December 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Sylacauga marble.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Sylacauga marble from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

business

YellaWood company has vacant building buzzing again with $40M sawmill in Alabama’s Wiregrass

Prev Story

Related Stories