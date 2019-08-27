On this day in Alabama history: Jimmy Buffett got married  

Aug. 27, 1977

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett married his second wife, Jane Slagsvol, in Key West, Florida, on this day in 1977, the year his hit album, “Changes in Latitudes,” was released. Buffett had moved to Florida following the dissolution of his first marriage and frustrated by difficulties getting his music career going. Buffett, who spent his childhood years in Mobile and attended Auburn University, has often evoked memories of Alabama’s Gulf Coast in his songs. In addition to his decades-long success in music, he has written books, acted, launched a restaurant chain and co-owned a minor league baseball team. He and Jane have three children.

