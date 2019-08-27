On this day in Alabama history: Jimmy Buffett got married  

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Musician Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Aug. 27, 1977

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett married his second wife, Jane Slagsvol, in Key West, Florida, on this day in 1977, the year his hit album, “Changes in Latitudes,” was released. Buffett had moved to Florida following the dissolution of his first marriage and frustrated by difficulties getting his music career going. Buffett, who spent his childhood years in Mobile and attended Auburn University, has often evoked memories of Alabama’s Gulf Coast in his songs. In addition to his decades-long success in music, he has written books, acted, launched a restaurant chain and co-owned a minor league baseball team. He and Jane have three children.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

