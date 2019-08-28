‘Danny Mac’ is an Alabama Power unsung hero and the ‘go to’ guy in emergencies

In the event of a building emergency, Alabama Power employees know who to call: Danny McDaniel, also known as Danny Mac.

As a Corporate Facilities coordinator, McDaniel ensures that employees are notified during an emergency and that life safety systems operate properly. He manages and oversees fire and life safety functions. McDaniel’s team monitors and responds to alarms, trouble or other events on these systems or associated devices, 24/7, 365 days a year.

“The diversity of my job allows me to work with architects, engineers, designers, contractors, city officials, and the management and employees of the Facilities Service department,” McDaniel said. “Working with great people has been the most rewarding part of my 41-year career.”

He works with employees in 65 facilities, providing technical support for all types of buildings – high-rise, local business offices and industrial locations. McDaniel’s team operates the company’s centralized building automation and fire management system.

Danny McDaniel is an Alabama Power unsung hero focused on protecting others from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Facilities Team Leader Matt Gurley said McDaniel is the definition of a hero.

“Danny is a constant encourager and mentor to many of our employees,” Gurley said. “He is responsible for the fire and life safety systems and compliance with the safety codes for all of our buildings around the state. It’s an enormous responsibility Danny takes seriously, and he does a great job.”

On the day of last year’s Iron Bowl football game – Nov. 24, 2018 – there was a fire at Corporate Headquarters in Birmingham. The alarm system worked correctly to locate and extinguish the fire. Afterward, the facilities team cleaned the damaged room. Most employees never knew there was a fire, and work resumed normally when everyone returned on Monday morning.

“When we do our jobs right, nobody knows we’re here,” McDaniel said. “At Alabama Power, we’re safety-focused in everything we do.”