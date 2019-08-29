On this day in Alabama history: Artist Bruce Larsen was born

Aug. 29, 1959

Bruce Larsen, who repurposes discarded objects into sculptures and also has created special-effects work for movies, was born in Birmingham on this day. Larsen, who grew up in Auburn and lives in Fairhope, got interested in art at an early age and created his first piece out of coat hangers and blocks of wood at the age of 10. His work is described as “Repo-Renaissance” and is on permanent display at many locations across Alabama, including the LODA Artwork in Mobile. His special-effects work has been featured in the films “Nomad: The Warrior” and “Black Night.” He also was a creature puppeteer for the hit 2017 movie “Get Out.” Larsen was inducted into the Alabama Art Hall of Fame in 2016.

Read more at Bruce Larsen’s homepage.

