Schedule brings together all Alabama college football teams

Alabama is certainly SEC country.

After all, the Southeastern Conference is headquartered in Birmingham, and Alabama and Auburn are two of the league’s dominant football programs.

However, Alabama is also home to fans of schools in Conference USA, Southern Conference, Ohio Valley Conference, Southwestern Athletic Conference, Big South, Sun Belt, Southern Athletic Association, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Gulf South Conference and USA South Athletic Conference.

Having full conference schedules can be nice, but you would need 11 of them to follow all of Alabama’s colleges and universities with football programs.

Alabama NewsCenter is making it easy, putting all 15 of the state’s college football teams onto one combined schedule. Click on the image below and you can save it to your computer or phone or print it out and keep it beside your favorite football-watching recliner.