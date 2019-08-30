Greenbrier Restaurant hushpuppies and catfish are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

If we were to play the word association game, those who have been in Greenbrier Restaurant would probably respond with “hushpuppies” in response to the restaurant’s name.

The pillowy, tasty, crispy bites put Greenbrier on the map and kept it popular even after the interstate diverted traffic off the highway that runs in front of the Madison restaurant.

“That’s what we’re known for,” said Greenbrier owner Jerry Evans. “A lot of places, they’re about like rocks, you could break a window with them. Ours are light and have a lot of onions in them. There’s a lot of crying in the back.”

As amazing as the hushpuppies are, don’t sleep on the catfish. A simple cornmeal breading helps the fish flavor shine.

Two of Greenbrier’s dishes are among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“We try to keep it simple,” Evans said. “That’s kind of the movement these days, but that’s the way we’ve always done it.”

Simple and fresh.

“Everything is homemade except the ketchup,” Evans quipped.

Both the catfish and the hushpuppies are on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.