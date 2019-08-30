On this day in Alabama history: Andalusia depot got historic listing  

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

The Three Notch Museum is in Andalusia. The main building is a historic railroad depot constructed in 1899 by the Central of Georgia Railroad. It houses numerous exhibits on local and regional history and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of Chris Pruitt)

Aug. 30, 1984

The Central of Georgia Depot in downtown Andalusia, built at the end of the 19th century, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The station, which contributed greatly to the town’s economic growth, is the last commercially used wood building still standing in Andalusia. The one-story structure was completed in 1899, winning a $5,000 prize offered by local businessmen to the first railroad to construct a line into the town. Within a year of its completion, Andalusia’s population doubled as business in lumber, timber, agricultural products and turpentine increased. The railroad operated until 1983. In 1987, the depot became part of Andalusia’s Three Notch Museum.

