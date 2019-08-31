Last week to see Bionic Me exhibit at McWane Science Center

This weekend is the last chance to experience “Bionic Me,” so take a break from the heat and visit this award-winning exhibition at the McWane Science Center before it’s too late.

The exhibit, developed by Scitech in Australia, introduces visitors to the medical and industrial breakthroughs that helped humans change the world.

With over 20 exhibit stations that contain a mix of hands-on experiences, Bionic Me focuses on technology that takes its inspiration from the natural world, allowing humans to overcome difficulties or enhance their lives.

Bionic Me exhibit. (McWane Science Center, Scitech)

According to Katie Baasen, director of marketing and communications at McWane Science Center, the exhibit was selected for display at the museum because it fit well within the Birmingham healthcare community and offered educational and interactive opportunities for visitors of all ages.

“Biomedical research is very big in our community, and with the innovations and research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Southern Research… the subject matter was very relevant,” Baasen said.

“The exhibit provided a wonderful opportunity to partner with these outstanding organizations to showcase the types of research and innovation they do, and the effect it can have on the lives of people close to home and around the world,” Baasen said.

Bionic Me’s exhibit components introduce advanced topics like neuroscience, bioengineering, medical and computational sciences, in an encouraging, kid-friendly environment. Some of the different experiences include reading Braille messages through touch, exploring how technology can make you invisible using camouflage, flying in a virtual jet pack, using sensors to control a prosthetic arm and viewing the world through a bionic eye simulation.

Bionic Me exhibit. (McWane Science Center, Scitech)

“Bionic adaptation are the things that help us adapt every day … from something as simple as the glasses you wear,” Baasen said. “It’s important that children understand this technology, because as the field continues to grow, it may be something that they, or someone they know, uses in their lifetime or an area they might go into for their future career.”

To learn more about the exhibit, visit Bionic Me. The McWane Science Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.