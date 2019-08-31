Recipe: Strawberry Yum Yum

Summer might be fleeting (and with the 100-degree temperatures here lately, I’m not mad about it), but it doesn’t mean that we have to abandon all those delicious, cool summer treats like icebox layered desserts, right? Right?

Of course not. These things are perfect year-round – regardless of the temperature. So that didn’t stop me from creating my new favorite Yum Yum – Strawberry Yum Yum.

Based on the success of my ever-popular Blueberry Yum Yum, I decided to give Strawberry Yum Yum a try after I ran across several varieties of strawberry pie filling at the grocery store last week.

Y’all, I hate to admit it, but I think I like this one even better. Admittedly, I’m a huge strawberry fan, so that might have something to do with it. But despite that, this is a seriously delicious dessert. Like, amazingly delicious. It could possibly be my new favorite dessert. Ever.

OK, sorry to be so dramatic, but this is so good. And it’s pretty easy, too.

Like I mention in the other recipe, you can really use any pie filling in this – even homemade. Also, my original recipe calls for pecans as did the handwritten recipe from way back when that I used to make it originally. But I find the pecans, in this case, throw off the texture of the dessert. But feel free to add about 1 cup of chopped pecans on top of the strawberry pie filling layer if you think that would better suit your fancy. I would recommend giving them a little toast and allowing them to cool first, too, for even more flavor and crunch. Y’all enjoy.

Strawberry Yum Yum

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 10 to 12

Ingredients

1 (10-ounce) package Lorna Doone Shortbread Cookies

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

2 (8-ounce) containers frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 (21-ounce) can strawberry pie filling

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Crush the Lorna Doone cookies and reserve about 1/2 cup of the crumbs for the topping. Mix the cookie crumbs with the melted butter. Press them into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake for 5 minutes and then cool completely. In a large bowl, combine the softened cream cheese and powdered sugar. Mix until smooth. Add 1 container of the thawed whipped topping and fold to combine. Once thoroughly combined, spread the mixture over the cooled crust. Drop dollops of the strawberry pie filling over the cream cheese layer and spread carefully. Top with the remaining container of whipped topping and sprinkle with the reserved crushed cookies. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”