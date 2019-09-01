On this day in Alabama history: ‘Miracle’ Mets made run for first pennant   

Sept. 1, 1969
Despite four hits from Alabama native Tommie Agee, the New York Mets began September 1969 with a 10-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers that put them five games behind the National League Eastern Division-leading Chicago Cubs. From there, the Mets went on a monthlong tear to win the division and, ultimately, the World Series. Agee, from Magnolia, and fellow Alabamian Cleon Jones helped lead the former “lovable losers” to respectability and the unlikely championship. Agee, the team’s center fielder, led the Mets with 26 home runs for the season and made two memorable catches in Game 3 of the World Series. Jones, the left fielder from Mobile, led the club with a .340 batting average and caught the final out of the Series to beat the heavily favored Baltimore Orioles. Both Agee and Jones are in the Mets Hall of Fame.
Read more at Wikipedia.
For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.