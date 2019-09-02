Aqualime is an Alabama Maker with a passion for natural skincare

Aqualime (Montgomery)

The Maker: Tenesha Carter

When you get right down to it, it was a mother’s love that gave birth to Aqualime.

When Tenesha Carter’s son was suffering from a mild case of eczema seven years ago, she decided she could make an oatmeal bath better than the topical creams she was buying at the drug store.

“I just started experimenting with stuff for him,” she said. “It just developed into other things. That’s how it all got started.”

Before long, her husband encouraged her to try to sell some products. After some uncertainty, she decided to try it and went to a trade show to see what people thought. They gave her feedback as to how to make her products better and Aqualime was born.

Aqualime is an Alabama Maker born from a mother’s love from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“I first started with sugar scrubs and bath salts,” Carter said. “I then started venturing into more skincare.”

Facial clays, toners, lip balms, facial scrubs and other products soon followed. More recently, Carter has added soaps and candles to the Aqualime product line.

“I try to keep everything naturally based with simple, pure ingredients,” she said. “Everything that does have a scent is scented with essential oils.”

Carter’s attention to detail shows from the color of the products to the packaging and labeling.

It all pays off when she sees the reaction from customers.

“The proudest moment is being able to see how people react to it,” she said.

Carter will do custom orders for some customers. At times, it brings her back to where it all began.

“Seeing how sometimes some of the creams or soaps that I make help other children’s problems with their eczema, that’s really nice to see,” she said.

Aqualime

The product: A line of bath, body, face and skincare products.

Take home: A jar of lavender and lemon sugar body scrub ($18).

Aqualime products can be purchased online and at select retail locations. Aqualime is on Facebook and on Instagram.