New University of Alabama radio station provides information for football fans

When Crimson Tide fans travel to Tuscaloosa for football games, they will have a new way of getting information.

UA Info Radio is broadcasting on 92.5 FM and streaming through ready.ua.edu, the UA Safety app and the UA Gameday app.

“We have one of the best game day experiences in the nation, and UA Info Radio will only make the experience better for our fans,” said Dr. Donald Keith, director of emergency management at the University of Alabama. “As fans drive into Tuscaloosa, they can tune in and hear the information they need before arriving on campus.”

On game days, UA Info Radio will provide pre- and postgame traffic updates as well as information on parking and pregame events, such as the family-friendly tailgate area and autograph sessions with former football players. Fans will hear fun facts about the Crimson Tide. Music selections from the Million Dollar Band, including “Yea, Alabama,” will help everyone get pumped up for the game.

Additionally, game-day-specific safety tips, such as what to do if you get separated from your party or how to contact University police, will be broadcast. In the event of severe weather or other emergencies that may occur during the game, UA Info Radio will provide fans with important safety information.

When not broadcasting about game day, UA Info Radio airs information on campus events, such as performances by UA’s theatre and dance department, selections from the School of Music and interesting facts about the Capstone.

In the event of severe weather for the Tuscaloosa area, UA Info Radio will provide updates and information to help faculty, staff, students and visitors stay safe.

UA began the process of acquiring a low-power FM, non-commercial radio station for public safety after the April 27, 2011, tornado that destroyed much of Tuscaloosa.

“After the tornado, when the electricity was out for several days, the only way for many people to get information was through a battery-operated radio,” Keith said. “We decided at that time that UA needed a radio station that could be used to distribute information in the case of an emergency. UA Info Radio is just another tool we use to help keep people safe on our campus.”

