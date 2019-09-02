On this day in Alabama history: Legislation requiring driver’s licenses approved

Sept. 2, 1935

Approval was granted on this day for legislation requiring licenses for Alabama drivers and sanctioning the creation of a State Highway Patrol, which functions as the state police. A month later, renewable driver’s licenses were issued to drivers who were qualified and at least 16 years of old. License fees helped fund the State Highway Patrol, which was eventually created in 1936. State troopers cover nearly 70,000 miles of rural roadways in Alabama and are responsible for law enforcement, rural traffic crash investigations and special duty performance during emergencies. The Alabama Highway Patrol consists of seven troops made up of 17 posts.

Alabama public safety officers astride their motorcycles in Montgomery in 1936. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Alabama Department of Public Safety) Gov. John Patterson, second from right, poses with members of the Alabama Highway Patrol in 1961. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Alabama Department of Public Safety)

