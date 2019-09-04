On this day in Alabama history: The first Morrison’s Cafeteria opened in Mobile

Sept 4, 1920

It introduced a new concept to serving food. The first Morrison’s Cafeteria was opened by J. A. Morrison in Mobile on Sept. 4, 1920. The restaurant helped craft the cafeteria dining concept.

Initially, Morrison had to work to convince both his customers and his employees that the concept would work. Eventually, it did, and self-serve, home-style cooked food offered at a modest cost became synonymous with the South. It was a successful venture and at its peak, Morrison’s expanded to more than 150 restaurants that offered meals 365 days a year with food items prepared “homemade” daily.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

