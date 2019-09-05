Jump into September with Can’t Miss Alabama for top-notch festivals and concerts

Alabama leads in family-friendly events.

Hootie and The Blowfish

After more than a decade, Hootie and The Blowfish have reunited. The “Group Therapy” tour is slated to arrive Friday at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. The multiplatinum rock band will perform in 44 North American cities. A new album, “Imperfect Circle,” is expected to be released in November. Purchase tickets for the show at www.ticketmonster.com.

Foothills Festival

Jasper’s Foothills Festival is a community festival filled with live music, good food and a variety of vendors. The outdoor festival will showcase national and local musical artists. The family-friendly event takes place in the Courthouse Square and will start Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at noon. Admission is free. Alcohol, coolers, bicycles, scooters and personal motorized vehicles (except wheelchairs) are prohibited.

Alabama Women in Jazz Festival in Huntsville

Alabama 200 celebrates the 6th annual Alabama Women in Jazz Festival. The ceremony will kick off Friday at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) with live performances, a meet and greet, refreshments and a special appearance by 2019 Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington. Local and regional artists will take the stage on the UAH west lawn Saturday with a special appearance by Miss Tennessee Valley Chandler Mordecai. A variety of vendors and food trucks will be onsite. The complete list of honorees will be announced soon. Proceeds will support Women in Jazz musicians. Tickets for the festival can be purchased online.

The Ultimate Wedding Show

You will find everything you need and more for your wedding day. This year, the Ultimate Wedding Show will spotlight American, Middle Eastern, Lebanese, Mexican and Italian wedding attire. Talk with vendors about wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, tuxedos and a variety of other wedding-related items Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bessemer Civic Center. Tickets are available at eventbrite. Call 205-410-0275 for more information.

Vulcan Park and Museum

In honor of Alabama’s Bicentennial, Marvin Clemons, author of “The Great Temple of Travel,” will give a lecture on the history of Birmingham’s iconic Terminal Station Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Vulcan Park and Museum. Clemons’ pictorial history book is based on the historic train depot, which will explore how it affected many town visitors, residents and immigrants. Clemons’ book will be available for purchase onsite. General admission is $10 and member admission is $8. If you miss the lecture, the exhibit is ongoing through the end of December.

Marvin Clemons book cover, Great Temple of Travel. (contributed) Birmingham’s Terminal Station florished from 1909 to 1969. (contributed) Terminal Station was popularly known as “The Great Temple of Travel” until the 1960s. (contributed)

Jazz in the Park Huntsville

Jazz in the Park will feature Nu Soul and Daniel D Sunday at Big Spring Park East in Huntsville. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park is featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Weather Ready Fest

Join Weather Channel meteorologist Nick Walker and other meteorologists Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Participate in fun activities and see technology used to detect and predict the weather while learning useful preparedness and resilience techniques. Owlie Skywarn and other mascots will be there to pump up the energy. Register here for a free ticket. More information is available at www.weatherreadyfest.com or email [email protected].

Birmingham Art Walk

Spruce up your art collection this weekend from the work of more than 100 local visual artists. Artisans will display original artwork from affordable to extravagant. Friday will open with a street festival, while Saturday focuses on family and children’s activities. Live musicians and street performers will provide the entertainment, and food and drink vendors will be available. Learn more about Art Walk at www.birminghamartwalk.org.

Jewish Food and Culture Fest

The Friedman Family Foundation will present the Jewish Food & Culture Fest featuring When Pigs Fly Kosher BBQ Cook-Off on Sunday. Seven Birmingham Jewish Community organizations are inviting local residents to explore the Jewish culture and traditions. Have a day filled with delicious food, friendly competition, live music, a kids’ zone and educational activities for all ages. To register for the cookoff, contact [email protected]. Admission is free, but donations are always welcomed. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Birmingham Jewish Federation, Levite Jewish Community Center, Temple Beth-El, Temple Emanu-El, Chabad of Alabama, N.E. Miles Jewish Day School and Knesseth Israel Congregation. To learn more about the event, contact [email protected] or [email protected]. The venue is at 3960 Montclair Road.

There will be delicious food, friendly competition, live music, a kids’ zone and educational activities. (contributed) Seven Birmingham Jewish Community organizations are coming together to host this free event. (contributed) Proceeds from the festival will go toward several Jewish organizations. (contributed) Barbecue chicken, brisket, sandwiches, whitefish salad, stuffed cabbage roll, matzah ball soup, Israeli salad kugel and bureka are among the delicious menu items. (contribution) Authentic Jewish foods will be available for purchase among kid-friendly options. (contributed) The festival will foster an appreciation for Jewish culture and traditions. (contributed)

A.G. Gaston: The Man and His Legacy

Learn more about the legacy of business pioneer A.G. Gaston at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The multimillionaire operated several companies including the Booker T. Washington Insurance Company, Smith and Gaston Funeral Home, Booker T. Washington Business School and Citizens Federal Savings and Loan Association. Renovation plans for the A.G. Gaston Motel were announced on its 65th anniversary July 1. The historic motel was a place of refuge for many prominent civil rights leaders. View the A.G. Gaston exhibit during BCRI operating hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.