James Spann: Dry weekend with hot afternoons ahead for Alabama

PLEASANT START: We have a cool early September morning across Alabama; cooler spots like Fort Payne and Cullman were in the upper 50s just before daybreak. But we warm up in a hurry with sunshine in full supply today as we project a high in the low 90s this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain fairly low.

Don’t look for much change over the weekend. We are forecasting sunny, hot afternoons and fair, pleasant nights. Highs will be in the mid 90s for most places Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Prospects of beneficial rain don’t look good, but we could see a few widely scattered showers by midweek. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny days with highs generally in the low 90s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the upper 80s at kickoff into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

On Saturday, Alabama hosts New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (3 p.m. kickoff). It will be a sizzling afternoon with a kickoff temperature near 97 degrees, falling into the low 90s by the fourth quarter. The sky will be mostly sunny.

Auburn will host Tulane Saturday evening (6:30 kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 90 degrees at kickoff into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

UAB is on the road, traveling to Akron, Ohio, to play the Zips Saturday (11 a.m. Central kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising from near 70 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

HURRICANE DORIAN: Sustained winds are down to 90 mph; the eye is just east of Cape Lookout and the North Carolina Outer Banks early this morning.

Dorian is moving northeast at 14 mph; life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected to continue today along portions of the North Carolina coast, portions of southeast Virginia and the southern Chesapeake Bay. Water levels could rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds. Residents in these areas should follow advice given by local emergency officials.

The hurricane heads for the Canadian Maritimes over the weekend as a post-tropical system.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Gabrielle has become post-tropical over the middle of the Atlantic. Waves east of the Leeward Islands and northeast of Bermuda are given only a low chance of development. The one to watch is Invest 94L, which is in the far eastern Atlantic. This looks like a low-latitude system, and global models suggest it is headed in the direction of the Lesser Antilles in five days or so. It’s too early to know if this will threaten the Gulf of Mexico or the U.S.

ON THIS DATE IN 2017: Category 5 Hurricane Irma affected the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds were at 180 mph when the storm hit St. Thomas and St. John. Catastrophic damage was reported over the U.S. Virgin Islands and significant damage over Puerto Rico, especially over Culebra.

