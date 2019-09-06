On this day in Alabama history: Placekicker Van Tiffin was born in Tupelo

Sept. 6, 1965

Van Tiffin was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, on this day in 1965. He was was primary placekicker for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1983-1986 and holds the school record for longest converted field goal, with a successful 57-yard attempt against Texas A&M in 1985.

He also holds the school record for never missing an extra point attempt and converted 135 extra point attempts.

Tiffin’s most memorable game moment came in the 1985 Iron Bowl against Auburn University. His 52-yard field goal lifted the Crimson Tide to a 25–23 victory. Fans refer to it as “the kick,” and it’s depicted in Daniel Moore’s painting by the same name.

He went to the National Football League for one season with the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He currently works for a company founded by his father – Tiffin Motorhomes.

Read more at Wikipedia.

(Image courtesy of the Paul W. Bryant Museum) (Image courtesy of the Paul W. Bryant Museum) (Image courtesy of the Paul W. Bryant Museum) (Image courtesy of the Paul W. Bryant Museum) (Image courtesy of the Paul W. Bryant Museum) (Image courtesy of the Paul W. Bryant Museum)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.