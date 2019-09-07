On this day in Alabama history: Race car driver Donnie Allison was born

Sept. 7, 1939
Part of the “Alabama Gang” and brother of racing champion Bobby Allison and uncle of Davey Allison, Donald “Donnie” Allison was born Sept. 7, 1939, in Miami. He’s a former driver on the NASCAR Grand National/Winston Cup circuit whose racing career spanned from 1966 to 1988.
Although he wasn’t a full-time driver, Donnie won 10 Winston Cup races. Donnie entered racing after a challenge from his brother Bobbie that he wouldn’t succeed at it.
Donnie’s career came to a halt in the 1981 World 600 at Charlotte when he was severely injured in a crash. However, he competed in 13 Winston Cup races afterward.
Donnie Allison was inducted in the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2009.
