On this day in Alabama history: John Carroll Catholic High School opened

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: John Carroll Catholic High School opened
Postcard featuring John Carroll High School in Birmingham. (Curteich-Chicago, published by Ehler’s News Co., Bhamwiki)

Sept. 8, 1947

John Carroll Catholic High School is a private high school located just off Lakeshore Parkway in Birmingham. It started with the vision of John Carroll who in 1942 helped raise funds for the school.

Thanks to his efforts, the main educational unit of the school opened Sept. 8, 1947. The school’s cafeteria, additional classrooms and the athletic complex were completed over the next decade.

Some of the school’s more notable alum include former Birmingham Mayor Richard Bell, attorney Alexander Shunnarah and professional football player Tom Banks.

In 2018, Dr. Anthony Montalto was named the school’s fifteenth principal.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

community

Auburn Southeastern Raptor Center’s lure and jess auctions return this fall

Prev Story
community

University of Alabama Legends take center stage in new television commercial

Next Story

Related Stories