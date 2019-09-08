On this day in Alabama history: John Carroll Catholic High School opened

Sept. 8, 1947

John Carroll Catholic High School is a private high school located just off Lakeshore Parkway in Birmingham. It started with the vision of John Carroll who in 1942 helped raise funds for the school.

Thanks to his efforts, the main educational unit of the school opened Sept. 8, 1947. The school’s cafeteria, additional classrooms and the athletic complex were completed over the next decade.

Some of the school’s more notable alum include former Birmingham Mayor Richard Bell, attorney Alexander Shunnarah and professional football player Tom Banks.

In 2018, Dr. Anthony Montalto was named the school’s fifteenth principal.

