Alabama Power Foundation opens applications for education grants

The Alabama Power Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2019 education grant programs. The three grant programs, Power to Play, Students to Stewards, and the new Classroom grant, focus on improving and expanding educational opportunities at schools throughout the state.

Power to Play offers athletics and arts grants to public middle and high schools. Up to 36 grants of $2,500 each will be awarded to schools to increase participation in extracurricular activities.

The Classroom grant is available to public elementary, middle and high schools to purchase materials, supplies and other resources to enhance learning in the classroom. Up to $1,000 will be awarded per classroom.

Students to Stewards grants provide funding opportunities for school field trips that expand STEAM (science, technology, education, arts, mathematics) or environmental education. Grants of $1,000 will be awarded.

“Education is the hallmark of a strong community and the impetus for economic growth. By investing in students, we are investing in communities,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation.

“We hope these grants will serve as a catalyst for educational enrichment and growth in schools and communities across Alabama,” Calhoun said.

The grants are available to schools in which 50 percent or more of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

The deadline to apply for Power to Play and Classroom grants is October 13. Students to Stewards grants will be awarded to eligible recipients on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted.

To learn more or to apply, please visit www.powerofgood.com.

Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits through more than 20,000 grants and scholarships, using non-ratepayer dollars.