Wood Studio is an award-winning Alabama Maker

Wood Studio (Arley and Fort Payne)

The Makers: Randy, Keith and Dylan Cochran

If you enjoy wood creations, Wood Studio has classic pieces for you.

Whether it’s signature rockers and swings or rich cabinets, wood forms the foundation of each item. Before each item is crafted, its base is hand-selected to produce a functional work of art that’s sustainably built.

Wood Studio opened its doors for business in 1986 in Decatur. Interest and business grew, and now the business operates in Fort Payne and Arley.

Wood Studio is an Alabama Maker working wonders with wood from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Maker team – Randy Cochran and sons Keith and Dylan – bring more than 50 years of experience to the family business with backgrounds in varied arenas – art, industrial design, furniture design and construction, and wood and composite boat building.

Whether ordering wooden chairs, cabinets, swings, tables, recipe boxes or other custom items, the end result for customers is unique, quality pieces that will last for years.

Customers can go online or visit one of the retail locations for their popular furniture pieces or their limited production pieces that are part of their Signature Selections.

In addition to being featured in various lifestyle publications for their pieces of art, Wood Studio also designs the award-winning Lookout Mountain Rocker rocking chair, the overall Made in the South Awards winner from Garden & Gun Magazine. Randy created this piece when his sons were just babies, more than 30 years ago.

To see a complete listing of their work, visit woodstudio.com.

Wood Studio in Arley. (Bernard Troncale Photos) Artwork at Wood Studio in Arley. (Bernard Troncale Photos) Wood Studio in Arley. (Bernard Troncale Photos) Keith Cochran at Wood Studio in Arley. (Bernard Troncale Photos) Dylan Cochran staining a swing made at Wood Studio in Arley. (Bernard Troncale Photos)

Wood Studio

The product: Hand-crafted items of wood.

Take home: Lookout Mountain Rocker ($3,950).

Wood Studio can be found online and on Facebook.