Mercedes unveils an electric sibling for the flagship S-Class

Mercedes-Benz gave car buyers a glimpse of the top-end of its electric model plans, showing off a sleek silver battery-powered concept version to complement the flagship S-Class sedan.

So far luxury cruisers have remained a mainstay for traditional combustion-era heroes, with only plug-in hybrids available for the likes of BMW 7-Series or the recently revamped Audi A8.

“Two things are timeless: the need for transport and the desire for the very special,” Daimler AG’s biggest unit said Tuesday at the Frankfurt auto show. “In a sustainable future too, our customers will want a saloon that meets their wishes in terms of comfort, design and technology.”

A Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS automobile at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show on Sept. 10. (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg) Ola Kallenius, CEO of Daimler AG, speaks beside a Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS luxury electric automobile on the opening day of the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg) A Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS luxury electric automobile sits on stage in the Daimler AG exhibition hall on the opening day of the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg) Attendees inspect a range of Mercedes-Benz electric automobiles, manufactured by Daimler AG, ahead of the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany. (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg) A Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 electric automobile, manufactured by Daimler AG, sits on display ahead of the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany. (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg)

The world’s bestselling luxury-car maker introduced the EQC electric sport utility vehicle last year, its first model to challenge U.S. electric-car market leader Tesla Inc. It followed up with a battery-powered version of the V-Class minivan this year and has shown a prototype EQA compact.

Mercedes shows Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling for S-Class from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Mercedes has said it plans to have electric versions of all of its vehicles, including those built in Alabama, by 2022. The automaker has invested $1 billion as part of its electric push in the state.

The S-Class, favored by wealthy managers and politicians the world over, has for decades delivered premium profits to Mercedes. The future for stellar returns on powerful and heavy sedans is darkening with the need to cut fleet emissions, with heavy fines looming in Europe. Daimler plans to roll out at least 10 purely electric cars in coming years, even as the investment is pressuring profits.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision EQS, an electric concept sibling of its flagship S-Class sedan. (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes didn’t say when the car will be on sale, but outlined a real-world driving range of 435 miles, and a battery that can charge to 80% in less than 20 minutes. The car also offers highly-automated driving on highways.

The interior features traditional and new materials, like white microfiber made from plastic bottles combined with maple. The roof material is a textile created with recycled ocean waste.

(Contact the reporter at [email protected].)

Editor’s note: September 14-22 is National Drive Electric Week in the U.S. To kick off the week in Birmingham, Alabama Power and other sponsors are joining with the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition to showcase EVs at the Market at Pepper Place.