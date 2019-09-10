On this day in Alabama history: NFL star Buck Buchanan was born

Sept. 10, 1940

Buck Buchanan, born on this day in 1940, was a standout football and basketball player at A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham. He played football at Grambling State University and became an NAIA All-America selection. Buchanan was the first player chosen overall in the American Football League Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He went on to become a perennial All-Star as a defensive lineman and won a Super Bowl against the Minnesota Vikings. Buchanan was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1987, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

