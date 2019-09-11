On this day in Alabama history: Solomon Seay Jr. died

Sept. 11, 2015

Solomon Snowden Seay Jr., born in Montgomery on Dec. 2, 1931, served in the U.S. Army in Korea before earning a law degree and passing the Alabama State Bar exam in 1957. That year, he joined the law firm of Fred Gray and Charles D. Langford, two of the first African Americans to practice law in Montgomery. Through his tenure of more than 30 years at the firm, Seay took part in several cases that helped shape the course of the civil rights movement. He authored an autobiography, “Jim Crow and Me: Stories from My Life as a Civil Rights Lawyer,” in 1999. Seay died on this day in 2015.

