On this day in Alabama history: Solomon Seay Jr. died

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: Solomon Seay Jr. died
Charles S. Conley and Solomon Seay, Jr., speaking with audience members at a conference in Montgomery, sponsored by the Fellowship of the Concerned, the Southern Regional Council, and the Alabama Council on Human Relations, 1966. (Jim Peppler Southern Courier photograph collection, Alabama Department of Archives and History)

Sept. 11, 2015

Solomon Snowden Seay Jr., born in Montgomery on Dec. 2, 1931, served in the U.S. Army in Korea before earning a law degree and passing the Alabama State Bar exam in 1957. That year, he joined the law firm of Fred Gray and Charles D. Langford, two of the first African Americans to practice law in Montgomery. Through his tenure of more than 30 years at the firm, Seay took part in several cases that helped shape the course of the civil rights movement. He authored an autobiography, “Jim Crow and Me: Stories from My Life as a Civil Rights Lawyer,” in 1999. Seay died on this day in 2015.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Solomon Seay, Jr., speaking at a conference in Montgomery, Alabama, sponsored by the Fellowship of the Concerned, the Southern Regional Council, and the Alabama Council on Human Relations, 1966. (Jim Peppler Southern Courier photograph collection, Alabama Department of Archives and History)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

community

Alabama Legacy Moment: Hank Williams Sr.

Prev Story
weather-center

James Spann: Alabama heat continues; rain chances increase by Sunday

Next Story

Related Stories