Alabama minister faces advanced stage prostate cancer head on

Gerald Chamblin could certainly dwell on what procrastination cost him.

His doctor wanted to see him in April 2016, but Chamblin put it off and didn’t see his primary care physician until March 2017. It was then that he discovered he had advanced stage prostate cancer.

Immediate surgery and chemotherapy treatments followed, along with word that he would have three to five years to live.

“It puts you in a bitter state for a moment, but you can’t stay there long because then … instead of grieving on what has happened, what you’ve got to start doing is what you’ve got to do to live,” Chamblin said.

September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Chamblin shares his words of warning and of hope for others.

Gerald Chamblin talks about battle with advanced stage prostate cancer from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.