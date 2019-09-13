Alabamians can get a charge out of Drive Electric Week

Electric vehicles don’t make much noise – but growing interest in them is.

Recent surveys show that more than three out of five people interested in buying a new car are considering electric vehicles (EVs.) That could spur a surge in sales, adding to the more than a million EVs already on the road in the U.S.

During National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 14-22, Alabamians will have a couple of opportunities to see EVs that are now available and chat with their owners. Alabama Power experts will also be there to provide guidance.

“It’s one thing to see the shiny showcase car, or the slick ad. It’s another to actually talk with people who drive them,” said Starla Curry-Hilliard, with Alabama Power’s customer service team. “The people who have made the switch can answer real-world questions, where the rubber meets the road.”

(Edison Electric Institute) (Edison Electric Institute) (Edison Electric Institute)

Curry-Hilliard and other company EV experts will also be at the events to share information about discounts that allow Alabama Power customers with EVs to charge their vehicles overnight at a better rate.

“There are whole house energy savings they can take advantage of if they drive an EV,” Curry-Hilliard added. “There are also tax credits available. It’s great for the environment and for a customer’s overall energy costs.”

The first showcase will be this Saturday at Birmingham’s Pepper Place Market from 8 a.m. until noon. Dozens of EV owners will be there to answer questions. A second event is scheduled for Huntsville on Sept. 21 at the Village of Providence.

“National Drive Electric Week is the perfect opportunity to see just how great electric vehicles are,” said Joel Levin, executive director of Plug In America, an EV advocacy organization. “With dozens of models available, there’s one for every family.”

He said the National Drive Electric Week events are an opportunity across the country for people to talk to real-life EV drivers in their own communities and learn “why most will never go back to a gas car.”

For more information about how Alabama Power is supporting and educating customers who are interested in electric vehicles, visit www.alabamapower.com and search for “Electric Transportation.”

Electric_Transportation_Benefits_Customers_and_Communities FACT Sheet