The Depot’s seafood dish is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

The Depot in Auburn is all about arriving at destinations.

The former train depot is now a restaurant offering fine dining with ingredients from near and far.

Executive chef and co-owner Scott Simpson knows that his restaurant doesn’t receive or launch trains anymore, but that doesn’t mean diners can no longer travel.

Take, for instance, The Depot’s seafood dish, Hawaiian Walu & Gulf Shrimp. From the vegetables to the rice to the fish to the shrimp and even the glaze, the flavors are meant to be a voyage for diners from the familiar to the exotic.

The Depot makes a stop on 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The dish has traveled onto the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.