Drive Electric Week kicks off in Alabama

National Drive Electric Week got off to an accelerated start in Alabama with a special exhibition at the Market at Pepper Place in downtown Birmingham.
The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, Alabama Power and others hosted a number of owners of electric and hybrid vehicles to show off their vehicles and answer questions about ownership. Dozens of curious would-be owners asked questions on everything from traveling ranges to home charging.
Look for more on this story Monday on Alabama NewsCenter.
Owners of electric and hybrid vehicles met with those curious about electric vehicle ownership at the Alabama kickoff of National Drive Electric Week at the Market at Pepper Place in downtown Birmingham. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
