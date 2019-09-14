On this day in Alabama history: ‘Miss Nina’ was born

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: ‘Miss Nina’ was born
Nina Miglionico was an attorney, politician, and women's rights activist who influenced the Birmingham civil rights movement when she held office on the city council during the 1960s. Miglionico has been honored by many organizations for her lifetime of public service and activism, including the Alabama Women's Hall of Fame and the American Bar Association. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Birmingham Public Library Archives)

Sept. 14, 1913

Nina Miglionico was born in Birmingham on this day to Joseph and Mary Miglionico, Italian immigrants who owned a delicatessen and sundries store. Educated in Birmingham public schools, she graduated from Howard College (now Samford University) and received a law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1936 when she was 22. Miglionico was an activist throughout her life, advocating for women’s rights, improving prison and child labor conditions and eliminating the poll tax. She was elected to the Birmingham City Council in 1963 and served until 1985. Miglionico, who died in 2009, was a 2012 inductee into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Birmingham News photo showing the new and re-elected members of the 1969 Birmingham City Council being sworn in. (Bhamwiki)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

 

community

Alabama Habitat for Humanity chapter builds 14 homes in 1 week

Prev Story
weather-center

Scott Martin: Scattered showers and storms in Alabama; no help from Humberto

Next Story

Related Stories