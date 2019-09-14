On this day in Alabama history: ‘Miss Nina’ was born

Sept. 14, 1913

Nina Miglionico was born in Birmingham on this day to Joseph and Mary Miglionico, Italian immigrants who owned a delicatessen and sundries store. Educated in Birmingham public schools, she graduated from Howard College (now Samford University) and received a law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1936 when she was 22. Miglionico was an activist throughout her life, advocating for women’s rights, improving prison and child labor conditions and eliminating the poll tax. She was elected to the Birmingham City Council in 1963 and served until 1985. Miglionico, who died in 2009, was a 2012 inductee into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame.

