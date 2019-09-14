Recipe: Apple Nut Cake

When I was a kid, my mom always made this amazing Apple Nut Cake. It’s the perfect fall dessert and snack because it’s amazingly moist and studded with tons of delicious apples and pecans. (Pro Tip: Try it for breakfast. It’s fruit, right?)

It got rave reviews every time she made it. So it was obvious that when I started my blog years and years (yes, it was like eons) ago that it had to be included.

While it was always a popular post, I figured it deserved a little refresh in terms of photos as my photography skills have improved over the years – thank goodness.

What kind of apples should I use?

Apple Nut Cake makes a delicious fall treat. (Southern Bite) Your guests will give you rave reviews for this exceptionally moist dessert. (Southern Bite)

When baking with apples, you want to use apples that are going to hold their shape and not cook to mush. So you want to choose a firmer-fleshed apple. Granny Smith, Braeburn, Honeycrisp and Pink Lady apples are all firmer-fleshed apple varieties that work great in this recipe. Honeycrisp happens to be my favorite, so I most frequently use those.

The other thing that I want to make sure that you do with this cake is mix it enough. Here’s the thing: This makes a very thick dough, so it’s going to take some serious muscle to mix it together. But power through. Mixing it too little will produce a very crumbly cake – trust me, I know. Mixing it too much can make it dry. I find that stirring for about 1 to 2 minutes will get you right where you need to be.

Personally, I think this cake is delicious all by itself, but if a glaze is your thing, a simple powdered sugar glaze should work just fine. You could also replace the liquid in the glaze with apple juice or apple cider for even more apple flavor. Y’all enjoy.

Apple Nut Cake

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Servings: 10

Ingredients

3 cups finely diced apples (About 3 large apples) – I use Honeycrisp

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped pecans

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease and flour a 10 to 12-cup Bundt pan. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking soda. Add sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla; mix well, stirring for at least 1 minute. The batter will be thick. Fold in the apples and pecans. Spread the batter into the prepared Bundt pan and bake for 1 hour or until golden brown and just pulling away from the edges of the pan. Allow to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate or platter.

