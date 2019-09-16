Grill masters invited to go wild at Birmingham Zoo for Wild Game Cook-Off

Birmingham-area backyard chefs who’ve got game – literally – are invited to the Birmingham Zoo on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. to do battle in the Alabama Wildlife Federation’s Wild Game Cook-Off.

Cook teams will compete for several prizes, including the Best Overall trophy that will send the winning team to the state finals at Lanark in Millbrook on Aug. 8, 2020. Entry is free, but teams must register before Thursday at www.alabamawildlife.org.

First- through third-place trophies will be awarded in three divisions: wild game, fish and fowl. Additional honors open to all competitors are Best Overall, Best Presentation and People’s Choice, presented by the Alabama Army National Guard.

The event is not just for cooks, however. Outdoor enthusiasts and those who just want to sample an unusual variety of meats they won’t find at most supermarkets are invited as well. Entrees will include venison, duck, dove, pheasant and many more options.

The public has a chance to sample a wide variety of wild game, fish and fowl dishes at the Wild Game Cook-Off at the Birmingham Zoo. (contributed) The 2018 Wild Game Cook-Off drew a crowd to the Birmingham Zoo. (contributed) The 2018 Best Overall winning team savors its victory. (contributed)

Tickets are $40 for up to two adults in advance and $50 at the door. The price includes one Alabama Wildlife Federation membership, a subscription to Alabama Wildlife magazine, and food and beverages at the event. They are available at alabamawildlife.org or by contacting the Alabama Wildlife Federation at 334-285-4550.

Tickets and more information are available from Jack Darnall at 205-714-1400 or [email protected]; Tony Gaede at 205-995-4311 or [email protected]; or Tatum Lassiter at 205-994-1796 or [email protected] Proceeds benefit Alabama Wildlife Federation’s programs and projects.

The Alabama Wildlife Federation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit conservation organization established by sportsmen in 1935. To learn more about group membership, programs and projects, visit www.alabamawildlife.org or call 334-285-4550.