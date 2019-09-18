James Spann: One more scorcher for Alabama before relief arrives

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ENDLESS SUMMER: We won’t see much change in the Alabama weather situation today; a strong upper ridge will help to push temperatures well up into the 90s this afternoon, and a few spots could see triple-digit heat. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, but we will mention a chance of isolated showers or storms this afternoon and early tonight as a backdoor front (one that comes in from the east) moves into the state. The odds of any one spot getting a shower are only 10-20%, and they will be mainly east of I-65. The bottom line is that most places stay dry.

HEAT RELIEF: Temperatures drop 10-12 degrees Thursday and Friday following the front; highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for most places with a good supply of sunshine both days. Cooler spots will visit the 50s early Friday morning. Then, for the weekend, dry weather continues Saturday and Sunday with a good supply of sunshine both days. Highs will range from 87 to 90 for most communities, with a few low 90s possible over west Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will begin to creep up, and I would not be surprised to see low 90s much of the week as the ridge rebuilds. The weather stays mostly dry with just a few isolated showers Monday through Wednesday. The chance of meaningful rain is very low.

As you look at the graph below, add about five degrees to the forecast afternoon highs because of the lack of soil moisture.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The weather will be clear for the high school games Friday night with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

Saturday, Alabama will host Southern Mississippi at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 85 at kickoff to 90 by the final whistle.

Auburn is on the road, traveling to College Station to take on Texas A&M (2:30 p.m. Central kickoff). Scattered showers and storms are possible during the game with temperatures generally in the low 90s.

UAB hosts South Alabama at Legion Field in Birmingham (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s at kickoff, falling into the mid 80s by the end of the game.

TROPICS: Hurricane Humberto, with sustained winds of 115 mph, will pass just north of Bermuda later today; then it heads out into the North Atlantic this weekend and becomes post-tropical. Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the Atlantic; it will pass north of the Lesser Antilles later this week, and most likely will recurve into the Atlantic before impacting the U.S.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda are producing heavy rain over southeast Texas this morning.

HEAT PARADE: Here are official highs across Alabama yesterday:

Montgomery — 103

Calera (Shelby County Airport) — 101

Greenville — 101

Tuscaloosa — 100

Muscle Shoals — 100

Birmingham — 99

Anniston — 99

Troy — 99

Huntsville — 98

Mobile — 98

New daily record highs were established at Montgomery and Anniston.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham has received measurable rain on only two days this month, Sept. 11 and 14, and the total for the month is only 0.56 of an inch. Unfortunately, we see no beneficial rain for the next seven days, and most likely for the rest of the month. Drought conditions will only intensify.

ON THIS DATE IN 1926: The great “Miami Hurricane” produced winds of 138 mph that drove ocean waters into the Biscayne Bay, drowning 135 people. The eye of the hurricane passed over Miami, at which time the barometric pressure reached 27.61 inches. Tides up to 12 feet high accompanied the storm, which claimed a total of 372 lives.

