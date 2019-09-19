Birmingham does Broadway in Can’t Miss Alabama with other excitement around the state

Never get too busy to have an enjoyable weekend.

Birmingham Does Broadway: Leading Ladies

Join Kristen Sharp Campbell for a special evening with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra at the Samford Wright Center this weekend. Campbell will share the stage with Kristi Tingle Higginbotham, Jessica Clark, Abijah Cunningham, Jan Hunter and Leah Luker. Hear your favorite hits from a variety of Broadway classics on Friday at 7 p.m. The Samford University A Cappella Women’s Chorus under the direction of Dr. Phillip L. Copeland will accompany the performance and Christopher Confessore is the conductor.

Kristen Sharp Campbell will share the stage with Kristi Tingle Higginbotham, Jessica Clark, Abijah Cunningham, Jan Hunter and Leah Luker for a variety of Broadway classics. (Alabama Symphony) Kristen Sharp Campbell will share the stage with Kristi Tingle Higginbotham, Jessica Clark, Abijah Cunningham, Jan Hunter and Leah Luker for a variety of Broadway classics. (Alabama Symphony) Kristen Sharp Campbell will share the stage with Kristi Tingle Higginbotham, Jessica Clark, Abijah Cunningham, Jan Hunter and Leah Luker for a variety of Broadway classics. (Alabama Symphony)

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi

Giddens and Turrisi will be in concert Thursday on their There Is No Other Tour at UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. Giddens is an American artist of folk and traditional music, played on the fiddle and banjo. Turrisi is an Italian pianist and percussionist well-versed in jazz, early music and Mediterranean music. ASC members will receive $10 off ticket prices. All UAB family, including faculty and staff, will receive $15 off up to two single tickets to select performances by presenting a valid UAB ID at the ASC Box Office upon purchase. UAB students may purchase $10 tickets to select performances. ASC member and UAB family tickets are limited and sell out quickly. General admission tickets are $58, $48 and $38.

Ballet and the Beasts

The Montgomery Ballet and the Montgomery Zoo are teaming up for a spectacular evening this Friday. Gates open at 6 p.m. with pre-event activities at 6:45 p.m. Ballet and the Beasts will present “Into the Wild” by the international troupe of dancers at dusk. Live animal presentations will be before and during intermission. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. Admission is free.

Daryl Hall and John Oates

One of the best duos in music will perform at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Tuesday night. Daryl Hall and John Oates have been entertaining audiences since the ’70s, selling an estimated 40 million records. The Grammy-nominated duo is known for “Maneater,” “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That” and other hits. Buy tickets at theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

A.G. Gaston: The Man and His Legacy

Learn more about the legacy of business pioneer A.G. Gaston at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The multimillionaire operated several companies including the Booker T. Washington Insurance Company, Smith and Gaston Funeral Home, Booker T. Washington Business School, Citizens Federal Savings and Loan Association and other successful businesses. Renovation plans for the A.G. Gaston Motel were announced on its 65th anniversary July 1. The historic motel was a place of refuge for many prominent civil rights leaders. View the A.G. Gaston exhibit during BCRI operating hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jazz in the Park Huntsville

Jazz in the Park will feature Rocket City Jazz Orchestra and Jeffery Smith Sunday at Big Spring Park East in Huntsville. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park is featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Vulcan AfterTunes

Hear a variety of up-and-coming artists at the 15th annual Vulcan AfterTunes fall concert. The three-part series will take place Sept. 22 and 29 and Oct. 6. Logan Ledger, a country music artist, will headline the first series. Ledger’s self-titled debut album is scheduled to be released on Oct. 4, about two weeks after his performance in Birmingham. Gates open at 2 p.m. with opening acts beginning at 3 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No pets or outside alcohol are allowed, and onsite parking is limited. Local and regional beer will be available for purchase provided by Alabev. Wine will be available for purchase provided by Piggly Wiggly. Food trucks such as Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Cheezin’, Repecci’s Italian Ice & Gelato and Hyderabad Dum Zone will be onsite. Babypalooza Magazine will return as the kids’ zone.

Hundreds across the Birmingham region will attend Vulcan AfterTunes and enjoy craft brews and sweet views along with everyone’s favorite cast iron statue. (Contributed) Babypalooza Magazine will return and make Vulcan AfterTunes fun for the entire family. (Contributed) Hundreds across the Birmingham region will attend Vulcan AfterTunes and enjoy craft brews and sweet views along with everyone’s favorite cast iron statue. (Contributed) Babypalooza Magazine will return and make Vulcan AfterTunes fun for the entire family. (Contributed) Hundreds across the Birmingham region will attend Vulcan AfterTunes and enjoy craft brews and sweet views along with everyone’s favorite cast iron statue. (Contributed) Seating at Vulcan AfterTunes is first-come, first-served and attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets. (Contributed) Hundreds across the Birmingham region will attend Vulcan AfterTunes and enjoy craft brews and sweet views along with everyone’s favorite cast iron statue. (Contributed) Seating at Vulcan AfterTunes is first-come, first-served and attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets. (Contributed) Hundreds across the Birmingham region will attend Vulcan AfterTunes and enjoy craft brews and sweet views along with everyone’s favorite cast iron statue. (Contributed)

Vulcan Park and Musuem

An exhibit by Marvin Clemons, author of “Terminal Station: Birmingham’s Great Temple of Travel,” is on display at Vulcan Park and Museum through the end of the year. The exhibit is based on Clemons’ pictorial history book of the historic train depot and explores how it affected many town visitors, residents and immigrants. Clemons’ book will be available for purchase onsite. General admission is $10 and member admission is $8.

International Festival of North Alabama

The Alabama Bicentennial celebrates Huntsville’s 10th annual International Festival (iFest) with dance, music, educational booths and kids’ activities. Dozens of countries will showcase exhibits, international performances and an open-air market. Food vendors and food trucks will be available. Admission is free but donations are welcomed. Gather the family for iFest on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the University of Alabama in Huntsville Fitness Center.

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Indy Eleven FC

Birmingham Legion FC will face off against USL Championship Eastern Conference powerhouse Indy Eleven FC at the BBVA Field Friday on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Tickets can be purchased online. Gates to the Legion FC Plaza will open at 5:30 p.m., and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Birmingham Legion FC will face off against Indy Eleven FC at the BBVA Field Sept. 20. (Contributed) Birmingham Legion FC will face off against Indy Eleven FC at the BBVA Field Sept. 20. (Contributed)

Dolores Hydock: Alabama Bicentennial Program

Alexander City Arts presents “Taking Sides” by Dolores Hydock as a part of its fall season lineup. The award-winning actress and storyteller will tell the story of Audrey Williams, the former wife of Hank Williams, and what it must have been like to walk away from the red clay fields of Pike County to become half of one of the most famous couples in country music history. The one-woman show was written for the Alabama Bicentennial and it was created with the help of the Brundidge Historical Society and the Alabama State Council on the Arts. Hydock has been featured in “Tony Curtis Speaks Italian and All I Say is ‘I Love You,’” “Take a Ride on the Reading,” “In Her Own Fashion, Shirley Valentine” and others. Showtime is Thursday at 7 p.m. For more information about Hydock, email [email protected] or call 205-951-7757.

Les Dames d’Escoffier take over the Market at Pepper Place

The Market at Pepper Place will spotlight Top Women in Food Saturday through the end of the month. The Market will team up with Les Dames d’Escoffier’s Birmingham Chapter. Chef demonstrations will show how to make a simple, fresh seasonal recipe, share free samples of the dish with the audience and offer information about the chapter’s mission and community outreach. This week’s cooking demo will be hosted by Chef Andrea Snyder of Farm Bowl and Urban Cookhouse. Information about Les Dames’ Birmingham Chapter is available at ldeibirmingham.org and alabamanewscenter.com.