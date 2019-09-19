Thousands of Alabama 8th graders attend mega career fair

More than 7,900 eighth graders from across southwest Alabama visited the Mobile Civic Center Wednesday and Thursday for the 10th annual Worlds of Opportunity hands-on career exploration event.

Thousands of Alabama 8th graders experience Worlds of Opportunity from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The students participated in activities relating to jobs that don’t require a four-year degree. Josh Duplantis, executive director of the Southwest Alabama Workforce Development Council, said the career fair featured 128 businesses in sectors such as energy, health care, engineering and technology, making it the largest 3-D career fair in Alabama.

“These kids are exploring the high-wage and high-demand jobs we have available here in southwest Alabama,” Duplantis said. “We want to make sure they get a good understanding of what’s out there because we want them to stay here and develop a good career here.”

Students experience a drone simulation. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Students learn more about chemical composition. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Students participate in an aeronautics simulator. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Students learn more about aeronautics. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The Worlds of Opportunity is presented by a number of sponsors. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Students learn about career opportunities. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) 128 companies were represented at the 2019 Worlds of Opportunity in Mobile. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Students participate in a hands-on career fair. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A student participates in a welding demonstration. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Students learn about career opportunities from the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

New this year was WOO Varsity, an event where high school students could learn about competitive, high-wage career opportunities and meet with potential employers. Students had the opportunity to talk with industry professionals about high-demand jobs, apprenticeships and enter for a $1,000 technical program scholarship drawing.

“We’ve got to grow our own talent,” Duplantis said. “We hope to create a spark and we could not do it without our sponsors like Alabama Power, BASF and ST Engineering — they’re all doing a wonderful job of giving these kids something that’s very hands-on. Our companies understand the need to start early in pipeline development.”

Alabama Power sponsors and participates in the program.

A volunteer helps direct students. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A volunteer provides a carry bag for students. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Students talk with a representative from Alabama Power about possible career opportunities. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Students learn more about electricity. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A student participates in a demonstration provided by Alabama Power. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A student talks about career opportunities. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A student participates in a technology simulator. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A student participates in a technology aeronautics simulator. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A student experiences an electrical line simulator. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) 128 companies were represented at the 2019 Worlds of Opportunity in Mobile. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Students participate in a fun demonstration provided by Alabama Power. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

Duplantis said this event is just another example of the positive energy surrounding workforce development and economic development efforts in Alabama.

“If we’re going to meet our demands, we’ve got to have an additional 500,000 workers with a degree or credential by 2025,” Duplantis said. “This is part of meeting that goal.”

To learn more about Worlds of Opportunity or career training opportunities in southwest Alabama, visit sawdcalabamaworks.com.