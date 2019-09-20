Female golfers give Alabama kids lessons in the game and in life

More than 200 Alabama children and 10 professional golfers took part in the Alabama Power Junior Clinic at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill this week.

The event was part of the LPGA Symetra Tour’s Guardian Championship that kicks off today and runs through Sunday.

The 10 golfers joined local golf instructor Robbie Blackwell to host a golf clinic that focused on the game but also on lessons for life that the game helps to teach.

Alabama Power Junior Clinic at the LPGA Guardian Championship from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.