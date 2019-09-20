James Spann: Dry afternoon ahead for Alabama with warm days, pleasant nights

**No afternoon Weather Xtreme video today**

DRY DAYS TO CONTINUE: It is a mostly sunny, pleasant days across the great state of Alabama with temperatures mostly in the 85-89 degree range. Tonight will be fair and pleasant with lows generally in the 60s early tomorrow morning.

Not much change is ahead for the weekend, look for sunny weather to continue tomorrow and Sunday with highs between 88 and 92.

NEXT WEEK: A weak front drifting down into North Alabama could bring a few isolated showers during the first half of the week, but moisture will be very limited, and there is little upper support, so really meaningful rain is not expected. Temperatures will remain above average with highs most days in the low 90s.

As you look at the graph below, add about five degrees to the projected afternoon highs due to the lack of soil moisture (which gives the sun better efficiency at heating the ground, which in turn heats the air)

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Clear for the high school games tonight with temperatures falling from near 80 at kickoff, into the low 70s by the second half.

Tomorrow, Alabama will host Southern Mississippi at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 85 at kickoff, to 90 by the final whistle.

Auburn is on the road; they travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M (2:30 p.m. kickoff)… scattered showers and storms are possible during the game with temperatures generally in the low 90s.

UAB hosts South Alabama at Legion Field in Birmingham (2:30 p.m. kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s at kickoff, falling into the mid 80s by the end of the game.

TROPICAL WEATHER: Hurricane Jerry is weaker this afternoon with sustained winds of 80 mph. It is passing just north of the Leeward Islands; it will turn north and recurve out into the open North Atlantic before impacting the Bahamas or the U.S. NHC is also monitoring three tropical waves, including one that will emerge off the African continent this weekend; that one has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm within the next five days. The next named storm will be “Karen”.

ENDLESS SUMMER: The new 8-14 day temperature outlook from CPC (Climate Prediction Center) suggests temperatures will be above average in Alabama into early October. The upper air pattern will not allow any major shots of cool Canadian air into the Deep South for the next 15 days, and don’t be surprised if low 90s show up toward the end of the month and into October. And yes, in Alabama, we can easily have 90 degree heat into October. Temperatures have reached the 90s during the month of October in these years at Birmingham… 1897, 1898, 1904, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1919, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1931, 1938, 1940, 1941, 1951, 1953, 1954, 1959, 1963, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2016, and 2018.

ON THIS DATE IN 2017: Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm. The storm left the entire island without power and nearly 3,000 people dead over the next several months. Storm surge and flash flooding—stemming from flood gate releases at La Plata Lake Dam—converged on the town of Toa Baja, trapping thousands of residents. Survivors indicate that flood waters rose at least 6 ft in 30 minutes, with flood waters reaching a depth of 15 feet in some areas. More than 2,000 people were rescued once military relief reached the town 24 hours after the storm. At least eight people died from the flooding, while many were unaccounted for.

