James Spann: Dry conditions persist into next week for Alabama

James Spann: Not as hot but still dry for Alabama this weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUNNY DAYS: A dry airmass continues to cover most of Alabama this morning, and our weather will be rain-free through the weekend. The big exception, of course, is Mobile, where over 7 inches of rain came down yesterday on parts of the city producing serious flash flooding. No drought worries there. But elsewhere, it is very dry, and will stay dry through the weekend with sunny days and fair nights. Highs between 89 and 92, and lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A weak front with no upper support could trigger a few isolated showers over the northern half of the state at some point early in the week, but no meaningful rain is expected Monday through Friday. Afternoon highs will remain above average, mostly in the low 90s. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

And, once again, as you look at the graph below add about five degrees to the forecast highs due to the depleted soil moisture.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Clear for the high school games tonight with temperatures falling from near 80 at kickoff, into the low 70s by the second half.

Tomorrow, Alabama will host Southern Mississippi at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 85 at kickoff, to 90 by the final whistle.

Auburn is on the road; they travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M (2:30 p.m. kickoff)… scattered showers and storms are possible during the game with temperatures generally in the low 90s.

UAB hosts South Alabama at Legion Field in Birmingham (2:30 p.m. kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s at kickoff, falling into the mid 80s by the end of the game.

TROPICS: Hurricane Jerry will pass north of the Leeward Islands today, and over the weekend will recurve into the open Atlantic before reaching the Bahamas. Elsewhere, NHC is watching three waves in the tropical Atlantic; the one with the highest chance of development in the far eastern Atlantic, far from the U.S.

ENDLESS SUMMER: The new 8-14 day temperature outlook from CPC (Climate Prediction Center) suggests temperatures will be above average in Alabama into early October. The upper air pattern will not allow any major shots of cool Canadian air into the Deep South for the next 15 days, and don’t be surprised if low 90s show up toward the end of the month and into October. And yes, in Alabama, we can easily have 90 degree heat into October. Temperatures have reached the 90s during the month of October in these years at Birmingham… 1897, 1898, 1904, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1919, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1931, 1938, 1940, 1941, 1951, 1953, 1954, 1959, 1963, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2016, and 2018.

ON THIS DATE IN 2017: Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm. The storm left the entire island without power and nearly 3,000 people dead over the next several months. Storm surge and flash flooding—stemming from flood gate releases at La Plata Lake Dam—converged on the town of Toa Baja, trapping thousands of residents. Survivors indicate that flood waters rose at least 6 ft in 30 minutes, with flood waters reaching a depth of 15 feet in some areas. More than 2,000 people were rescued once military relief reached the town 24 hours after the storm. At least eight people died from the flooding, while many were unaccounted for.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including our meteorologists here at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks…

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.com.